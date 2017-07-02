Joseph Parker's cousin Lea Fruean making her own name in boxing

Kei te para i tōna ake huarahi te kaihanga o Joseph Parker a Lea Fruean i te ao mekemeke. E toru ngā taitara kua pupuri i te mātātahi 16 ngā tau te pakeke, ka tū māngai hoki ia mō Aotearoa i te Taumāhekeheke Taiohi ki te Bahamas.

He rongo pai ki a Lea Fruean tana ahunga atu ki ngā taumāhekeheke taiohi.

Ko tā Lea Fruean, Kaimekemeke, "Hahaha oh, I was jumping around the living room my parents were really happy I was really happy it was an ecstatic feeling."

He pūkenga i ahu mai i tōna whānau, kei te tuku kōrero āwhina tōna kaihanga a Joseph Parker, te kaimekemeke WBO o te ao.

Ko tā Frueanm, "When I see Joseph it's nothing but love and support he's a big influence, he inspires me a lot, the support from him means a lot and just seeing him make it, makes me feel inspired that I can make it too."

Ahakoa kei te haere tonu ia ki te kura kei te whakapeto ngoi ia, e toru ngā wā ia rā o te wiki ka whakapakari tinana, he whakaritenga mōna i mua i ngā orimipia hei te 13 o tēnei marama.

Hei tā Regan Foley, Kaiako, "Her work ethic, her ability to work hard was awesome, it really stood out right from day one, yes she had a lot of talent, a lot of people have a lot of talent and it goes nowhere, you have to have that hard work ethic."

Ko tā Fruean, "Boxing was really the first sport that challenged me both physically and mentally because I used to do heaps of sports when I was little, I don't know, I guess it just pushes me."

Ināianei ka tāea e ngā kaimekemeke wahine te haere ki ngā Orimipia me te manako kia tīrepa ai ia te haki o Aotearoa ki reira.