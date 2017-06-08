Ioane brothers and Kerr-Barlow released for Māori All Blacks

Kua whakaingoa a Colin Cooper, kaiako o te Kapa Ōpango Māori i tana tira whānui mō te tukinga ki ngā Raiona ā tēra wiki ki Rotorua.

Kei te harikoa a Colin Cooper i te whakawātea mai a Steve Hansen i ngā kaitākaro Māori

Hei tā Colin Cooper 9Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Porou), "The three have toured with us, the three of us know how we want to play, the expectations with our culture."

E matapae ana ka tukituki ngā Ioane ki ngā Raiona mō ngā tima e toru whai muri i te wikitoria a te kapa Blues.

Ko tā Akira Ioane(Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāpuhi), "I'm just grateful for the opportunity, I'm just happy to be in the environment for the first time."

Hei tā Rieko Ioane (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāpuhi), "I've still been on a high, I'm just real stoked and proud, especially to have my brother with me."

Ko tā Cooper, "Well, they'll bring in a lot of confidence, particularly the Ioane boys beating the Lions last night."

Ka mau poraka hoki te Kapa Ōpango Māori hei whakamaumahara i a Mita Hikairo-Mohi, kaiārahi nō Te Arawa. He mea hanga nā te kaumātua o te kapa, nā Luke Crawford.

Hei tā te Kaumātua Kapa O Pango Māori, hei tā Luke Crawford, "He maumahara tēnei ki a ia. Ko te ingoa te tī-hāte nei, ko Mita mō tērtā koroua i hinga atu i tērā tau.

Tērā tērā, mātua pukumahi ana a Colin Cooper, ko tāna kia whakahuihui ai ngā kaitākaro rua tekau mā whitu i mua atu i te kēmu.

Ko tā Cooper, "I think it's a combination of making sure we get the set-piece right so that we can launch. And then once we can launch, and hopefully get over the gain line, then opening the game up to play with flair."

Ko te tuatahi, mē rapu e Colin Cooper tana Kāpene tuarua, ko te whakapae hei te whakaingoatanga ka mōhio tātou.