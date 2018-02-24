I whakamōrearea ngā Tall Blacks i a Hainaw

Kei te Iti Kahurangi te kapa Tāroaroa Pango. Nō te ata hāpara nei tūraki ai rātou i a Haina, i te tukinga whai tūranga ki te Ipu o Ao. Hei tā te kaiako, hei tā Paul Henare, he tino wikitōria tēnei.

E ai te Kaiako, e ai ki a Paul Henare, koinei te tino wikitōria a Aotearoa. Ko te mate ururoa kē te take i whai hua ai a te kapa Tāroaroa Pango.

I thought we did a good job of staying in the game, and staying close. In the end, I thought it was the work we put in at the defensive end, the pressure we applied on the floor, we were able to create some turnovers, and get ourselves some extra possession through playing with some exceptional defensive.”

Kei ōnamata kē te tukinga ki a Kōrea i te Whiringa ā Nuku. Nā te wikitoria ka noho rātou ki te tūranga tuatahi o te tēpu.

“We learned a lot about ourselves from that game, and from that first window about how we prepare, the way we need to play.

[We also learned] systematically what we need to run, and the adjustments we made from that first window to this window.” .”

Tokomaha ngā whetū o te kapa o Haina, pēnei i a Jianlian Yi, rāua ko Peng Zhou. Engari, kāore he paku aha ki a Aotearoa, me tā rātou tukituki ki te ārai.

“I think possibly the Chinese guards got a little bit tired, and we were able to get many guys through - the Webster brothers, Shea Ili, Reuben Te Rangi. I thought they did a good with their pressure up the floor and just having fresh bodies played a massive part.”

Tē whakanuia i a rātou. Ināianei, ka aru te titiro ki te tukinga ki Kōrea hei te Rāhina.