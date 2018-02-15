“I think we're a good team, we're in the playoffs" - Paul Henare

Ko te tūranga tuatoru i te whakataetae NBL ka mahue mai mā te kapa Breakers i te kātatatanga mai o ngā tukinga e rua whakamutunga. Hei te Rāmere ka tākaro rātou ki ngā Illawarra Hawks, ki te tīma kua oti pūmau mō te tau, whai muri i te kore eke ki ngā whiringa whāiti.

Ko te whakangungu he pērā i tā te tīma pakari, engari anō rā te ngākau whakapono.

Nā Paul Henare “I think we're in a good team, we're in the playoffs, we know we don't have home court advantage.”

Kei pōhēhē he tīma ngāwari noa a Illawarra, ahakoa kāore rātou i eke ki ngā whiringa whāiti.

Nā Derone Raukawa, “They sort of all have a green light to sort of do what they do because there's no pressure slash punishment on them.” [sic]

Kāore he paku aha ki te kaiako, ki a Paul Henare te tākaro ki Ahitereiria. “The pressure's on everybody - and it's who performs on the night, regardless of what venue you're in.”

Ki te whai tāira, me tūraki e rātou ngā kapa pakari, a Melbourne United, me te kapa Adelaide 36ers anō hoki.

“At some stage, you're possibly going to have to beat one of those two teams to win it all anyway, or Perth who are defending back to back champions,” nā Henare.

Hei te Rāmere, hei te haurua i te whitu karaka ka timata te kēmu.