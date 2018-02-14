“He’s the world’s best left-winger” te tūranga tika mā Ioane

Kua whakaū te kaiako Blues, a Tana Umaga i te kōrero ka riro mā Rieko Ioane te tūranga paehau. Kei a Ioane ki te tū hei topapū pēnei i tana kaiako, i a Umaga.

Kei a ia ngā pūkenga hei topapū, engari mō tēnei wā, ko te paehau kē te wāhi māna.

Hei tā Tana Umaga, “Well it's hard to put him at centre when he's the world's best left-winger. I said, "It's his own fault at the moment."

Waia katoa ana te topapū Ōpango o-mua, a Umaga ki ngā mea e tika ana kia nuku atu i te tūranga paehau

“When you're on the wing, you're always talking to your midfielder to give you the ball if he doesn't. So once he goes into the midfield, and his winger keeps asking the ball, so he'll know what it feels like,” nā Umaga.

Ka hoki ngā Opango ki te kapa Blues mō te tukinga whakaharatu whakamutunga ki te tira Hurricanes a te Taite.

Nā Ofa Tu’ungafasi, “I think Thursday is a good opportunity for us to test what we've been working on, our systems, also our combination because there are a few new guys in the team.”

Nā Umaga, “They've (The All Blacks) been working pretty hard while were away last week. We've noticed a big shift in terms of excitement.”

He pakanga i waenga i ēnei kaitākaro | kia whai tūranga | mō tā rātou tukinga Super Rugby tuatahi ki te kapa Highlanders ā tēra wiki.

“There's the hard decisions to be made, who gets to run out in our first game. It's really just that gelling and getting our combinations working again.”

Kei Mahurangi te tukinga ki ngā Hurricanes, ā ka timata hei te whā karaka i te ahiahi.