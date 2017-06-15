Henare eyeing Juniors for Tall Blacks squad

E whakaaro ana te Kaiako Tall Blacks, a Paul Henare he pitomata tā te kapa Junior Tall Blacks kia toa ai te whakataetae ipu FIBA o te ao mō ngā tau tekau mā iwa raro iho, ki Cairo. Ka āta tirotiro ia ki ngā nekehanga o te kapa, me te tumanako ka kawea mai ētahi e Henare ki te tīma whakaharatau tōmua i te kapu Āhia.

He pūru taitama ēnei e tirohia hōmiromirotia ana e Paul Henare mō te kapa Pango Tāroaroa.

Ko tā Henare, "There's already a few of these guys that could potentially be called up into our training camp for the Tall Blacks this year, just through getting that experience and exposure, and looking towards the future. But also because some of those players are good in their own right."

E mīharo katoa ana te taitama pango tāroaroa o mua, a Henare ki ngā mahi a Daryl Cartwright. Nāna te kapa i whakapiki atu i te reanga kai-tākaro ki te taumata tātāwhai.

Hei tā Henare, "He's doing an unbelievable job. He created history by beating the Aussies for the first time and qualify for this tournament. That speaks volumes in itself."

Kau whakaingoatia e ia tōnā hoa, a Paora Winitana hei kaitohutohu tikanga mā Poitūkohu Aotearoa. Ahakoa kāore anō ēnei kia eke ki te kapa matua, kua mahi ngātahi ētahi ki a Winitana.

Ko tā Henare, "I think he's a man of stature that can hold that responsibility, whatever it brings. And I think he's just going to be a fantastic addition to the New Zealand select team."

Kei Cairo te paetata, heoi e mōhio ana te tokomaha, ko te whai wāhi ki te kapa Pāngo Tāroaroa mō te Ipu o Āhia te pae tawhiti.

Hei tā Henare, "These guys get back after their tournament in July, and we go into camp for the Tall Blacks July 20th, so there's a good chance that there could be a couple of names on the squad that could be getting the call-up this year."

Arā atu anō ngā wero ki a Henare, pēnei i te wātea rānei o ngā kaitākaro pēnei i a Steven Adams. Heoi, tērā tērā, ko te waimarie, he tekau mā rua katoa ngā taitama e tākaro ā-ao ana, e wātea ana ki a ia.