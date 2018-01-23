Hei kāpene taiohi rawa a Daniels mā te kapa Wahine Rīki Māori

E rua tekau tau noaiho te pakeke o Jocephy Daniels, heoi ka riro māna te kapa Wahine Māori o Aotearoa e tātaki, i te tukinga ki te kapa Iwi Moemoeā o Poihākena. He hokingā tūranga mō te uri o gāpuhi, o Tainui hoki, kua rongo kē nei ki te tāwara o angitū.

E whā tau a ia e tākaro ana, nā, kua tū mai a Daniels hei pou mō te kapa Wahine Māori.

“It was an honour. I really didn't want to, but for the girls and the team, I just stepped up.”

Māori ake nei tana tū hei kaiarahi, he kaha hoki ki te akiaki tangata i runga i te whīra. Nō tērā tau i arahi ia i a Ngāti Umutahi ki te whakataetae rīki Māori ki Rotorua.

“It's very nerve wrecking. I'm really scared, but I don't want to show the girls that because if I show them that I'm scared, then they're going to show that they're scared too.”

I tonoa a Honey Hireme, kaitākaro Rarauhe Kiwi e te Kaiako, e Victor Heke kia awhina i tana kapa kia whakarite ai mō te tekau o Huitanguru.

Nā Hireme, “It's not every day you get involved in a New Zealand Māori Rugby League camp to come along and help join in. For me, it was a real privilege and honour to come along and support these girls because this is where I started my Rugby League.”

“It's a privilege to have her, and have her knowledge and her experience in the game, giving us those little pointers before going into camp for the big game,” nā Daniels.

Ahakoa kī ana te kapa Moemoea i ngā toki, ka tāea tonu te turaki e Daniels me tana kapa.

Nā Hireme, “They bring a lot of Mana these girls, they're not afraid, they've got heaps of mongrel here, and they're not afraid to smash their teammates.”

“We definitely take no team lightly no matter how good, how bad they are. We just [need to] focus on ourselves first before we focus on our opposition,” nā Daniels.

Ka huihui anō te kapa, ā, kotahi te hui whakaharatau i mua i te wehenga ki Ahitereiria hei te rā o Waitangi.