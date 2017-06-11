He wikitōria ki te kainga

I whakaihuwaka te kaimekemeke nō Aotearoa a Mark Hunt ki a Derrick Lewis nō Amerika i rauna ?? o te UFC FIGHT NIGHT 110 i Spark Arena i Tāmaki Mākaurau. Heoi anō i mua i tana whawhai i kōrero tahi a Te Kāea ki a ia i waenganui i tōna ake whānau.

E puta atu ana a Mark Hunt ki te māra-a-Tū.

I toa ai te Super Samoan tana whawhai tuatahi mō UFC i mua te takitini nō te kāinga.

The Super Samoan won his first ever UFC fight in front of a home crowd.

Ahakoa ko Mark Hunt te ika-a-whiro o te whakataetae, i turaki tonu te 'Super Samoan' i te 'The Black Beast', ā, aukati ana i te karapipitanga wikitoria e ono a Derrick Lewis.

I tū poho kererū a Hunt i mua i tana whawhai.

Ko tā Mark Hunt, "I should be done by 2.30pm, laundry closes at 3 o'clock so hopefully get my washing by then."

I mua i tana whawhai i kī atu te ika-a-whiro, koinei tana tino whakaritenga.

Ko tā Hunt, "We had up to all the way up until a couple of days out for weight in so pretty good. Because normally I'll be sweating like a slave in the sauna, like the rest of the guys trying to lose weight. But it's been good this time."

Ko Hunt te whakamaunga kanohi o te wā, ā, he whakaaweawe i te iwi tana pīrangi.

Hei tā, "Oh man, I hope you enjoy the show. Those budding athletes boys and girls that want to be fighters make sure that's what you want to be. Before you start the journey, it's not an easy one, but it's something that you got to be all in, not half in, but all in."

E whā tonu nga whawhai kei tona kirimana, ka piki ake a Hunt kotahi tūranga ki te tuaono.

