He whawhai MMA mā Poa

He tino tukinga kei mua mo te kaiwhawhai MMA a Renata Poa, e whakareri ana kia whawhai ia ki te toa namatahi o te ao a Gabi Garcia no Brazil. Ko tana, he mahinui hoki na te torutoru o nga hoa whawhai o Aotearoa kei te reanga taumahamaha o tenei hakinakina.

E toru tekau ona tau, he kotahi rau rua tekau ma wha kiro tona taumaha, ko Renata Poa te toa taumahamaha tuatoru o te Ao MMA.

"There's an opportunity to fight No. 1- her name is Gabi Garcia, she is from Brazil. We'll be fighting in Japan in April hopefully. Nothing has been signed in contract yet but that's what the korero is at the moment."

E rua noa ana whawhai MMA ki te wa kainga i mua atu i tana haerenganui ki Poland i te Mahuru mo tenei whawhai, ahakoa te whara kino ki tona waewae me te whatinga o tona konui.

"There was a few of us, some from Brazil, Portugal, England, Venezuela so it was such an awesome opportunity," says Poa, "It was my first professional fight. I fought a lady from Brazil and ended up winning the whole fight unanimously which basically means you win all three rounds and I ended up winning and [being] ranked third in the world."

E whai ana i te tohu matai hinegaro i roto i nga hakinakina, no nga ra nei i tohua ai a Renata ko te toa whawhai MMA o te tau ki nga tohu hakinakina o tenei rohe. Me tana whakapono, kei a ia te aronganui me nga kaitautoko kia piki ia ki nga taumata a te tau e haere mai nei.

"I definitely want to take on Gabi Garcia, not for the fame or the glory or the money that comes behind it, more for myself- to see how far I can go," says Poa, "But I'd like to open up more doors for heavyweight female fighters in New Zealand because there's a lot of us Māori Polynesian females but what are we doing? Give them a bit of confidence to show them 'yep we can do this'."

I konei ka whakaheke nga werawera i runga i tana whai i te iti kahurangi.