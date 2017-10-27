He wawata Kiwi kua tutuki i a Takairangi

Tokowhā ngā tore kaihururu e tākaro ana, ko Brad Takairangi tētahi, mō te tukinga a te Kapa Kiwi ki a Toa Hamoa ki Te Pā o Rarotonga hei āpōpō.

He wawata kua tutuki i a Brad Takairangi nā runga anō kāore ngā kaiako i whai whakaaro ki a ia.

Nā Brad Takairangi, “I think any young Māori kids dream is to play for the All Blacks or the Kiwis. I was young League boy and growing up, it's probably the only thing that's always been there for me that I wanted to achieve.”

Tokowhā o rātou he waewae tapu, ko te uri nō Ngāti Kahungunu tētahi. Kei te tautokona ia e ōna tuakana

“Lead by Blairy (Adam Blair), and blokes like Jarred (Waerea-Hargreaves) and Simon (Mannering) who have been there for a long time, it's really good to learn under them. I'm really excited to rip into training, and hopefully, we can do some damage this world cup.”

He wawata anō ki a Takairangi kia haka ai mō Aotearoa. He whāinga āpōpō kia tutuki ai tērā wawata nōna.

“We actually haven't had a practice yet, but it's an easy haka to learn, so I'm sure we'll be sweet.”

He uaua te ārai i tētahi tangata kaha, i a BJ Leilua. E hīkaka ana te Poumuri nō Parramatta kia tūraki i tana hoariri.

“A lot of them are stacked. Sa (Samoa) and Tonga they've got a stacked team, some of them are my ex-teammates, some of them I play with now. All three are going to be tough.”

E wātea tonu ana ngā tīkiti, engari ka matapaetia ka whakapau katoa tae atu ki te timatanga hei āpōpō.