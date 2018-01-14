He tuatahitanga mō te kēmu Kirikiti BYC

Kua timata te whakataetae Kirikiti BYC tuatahi o te ao ki Tāmaki Makaurau, me te manako ia ka whānui te hōrapa o tēnei hākinakina arā, te backyard cricket. I reira tā mātou kairipoata hākinakina a Eru Paranihi.

E rata ana a Aotearoa ki te kēmu Kirikiti BYC, kua eke nei ki pae anō.

“We've taken it a little bit further this time, and we've got Flametree Media involved. This is going to be the first event streamed live on Facebook with commentary,” Nā Logan Strange, Kaiwhakaere o Backyard Bash.

E whā ngā whakataetae, e whā ngā rohe. Hei te ngahuru mā iwa, ka whanake ake kia tekau mā rua ngā takiwā.

“A few players have said to me, are there going to be any player agents here today? Possibly?”

Nā Tāmati Kemp, kaitākaro mā te kapa Hoobajoobz (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), “I've grown up with it, so it's kind of the quintessential part to summer.”

He maha ngā rerenga o te kēmu Kirikiti, pērā i te T20. Engari, mō tēnei momo, he rerekē ngā ture.

“One of the big ones is the old 'one hand one bounce' rule. If the ball bounces once, you can catch it with one hand. There's no running involved in this one, it's just scoring zones,” nā Strange.

Rua tekau mēneti te roa o ngā kēmu, nā whai anō kua rata ēnei tāngata ki te kēmu Kirikiti BYC.

Nā Kemp, “Well look around! There are a few walks of life. It doesn't matter what, or when you play it, it's about getting out there and having a go.”

“I just think it's the casual nature. Everyone's here to have a good time. We're able to have a BBQ, and have a few beers, and play in jandals, we can play in bare feet,” nā Strange.

Hei te rua tekau mā whā o Kohitātea hoki ai tēnei whakataetae ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Ka pōwhirita ngā tīma o tāwāhi e rātou.