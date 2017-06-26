He tīma kaha i whakaingoatia ngā Hurricanes ki ngā Raiona

E whakapono ana te paehau o te kapa Hurricanes, a Nehe-Milner Skudder he tīma kaha tērā kua tohua hei tukituki i ngā Raiona o Piritana Nui ki te Papa Tākaro o Westpac hei āpōpō. Ka mutu, e whakaae ana te kaiako Ōpango a Steve Hansen kia tukuna he tokowhā Ōpango hei āwhina i a rātou.

He tira pakari ki runga pepa, engari he pakari ake ngā hoariri.

Nā Milner-Skudder, “I think they've sort of grown leaps and bounds from that first hit-out against the Barbarians a few weeks ago.

Me whakatika te poumua nei a Jeffery To'omaga Allen ana kakari. Ki te kore, ka raru ia i te poumua nō Ingārangi a Joe Marley.

Hei tā To’omaga Allen, “That's always on the ref, to be honest. You see it in Super Rugby, me and the ref every week have a different opinion. That's just normal. We've just got to adapt to how the ref plays the game.”

Heoi kāhore e kore ka whai kaha ngā Hurricanes i te hokinga mai o Julian Savea, Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett, rātou ko Vaea Fifita.

“To have those guys back from being in camp with the All Blacks, they're pretty fizzing just seeing them this morning,” nā Milner-Skudder

Ko ngā Hurricanes anake kāore anō kia tākaro ki ngā tīma nō tāwahi. He kōtuku rerenga tahi ki te tokomaha nei.

“This Hurricanes team means a heck of a lot to me as a young fella growing up, wanting to play for them is huge. I know reflecting back on 2005 when the Lions came over, and sort of how big that was for rugby,” tā Milner-Skudder (Ngāti Porou, Tapuika).

E matapaetia ana he rangi mokopuna āpōpō, nā reirā ki te pēra, ko te oma tōtika te mahi a nga Hurricanes.