He pūkenga Māori i kitea ki te tōnamana rīki Māori.

Nō te rangi nei timata ai ngā whiringa toa mō te whakataetae rīki Māori ā motu ki Rotorua. Ko ngā taonga te whāinga, ko tētahi ko te taonga Tom Newton mō te rangapū Waka, ko tētāhi atu ko te taitara Wāhine Māori.

He whakataetae e kī ana i ngā rutu me ngā piro runga noa atu

Nā John Devonshire, Hēamana o Rīki Māori, “There's a lot of passion, and flare that is unique to Māori. There is only one criteria; that you must be Māori. The other thing is that there's a four letter word called Mana.”

He whāinga tō te tokomaha nō te rangapū Wāhine, ko te tūranga ki te kapa Rarauhe Māori mō te tukinga ki ngā Rarauhe Kiwi ki Kirikiriro hei tērrā marama.

Nā Victor Hekem, Kaiako o te kapa Rarauhe Māori, “We've got another fixture in February against the Indigenous, and I hope the rest of the world sees the quality of our Māori Wahine.”

Hei tērā tau whakanui ai tēnei tōnamana, e rua tekau mā rima tau te roa, ka hoki ki te tauwhāinga o Rotorua.

Nā Devonshire, “We're looking to do a couple of special commemorative occasions, may have a function, and no doubt there will be 25 years of stories.”

Ko te whiringa toa tuatahi ko te tukinga a Te Puaha o Waikato ki He Waka Eke Noa nō Ahitereira mō te taonga Tom Lummy Newton. Hei te mutunga iho, ko Te Puaha o Waikato i eke.

Nā Rāwhiti Clarke, “Brothers have been only together for a week, but it’s a game of footy, and it’s good to get everyone together.”

He hiahia nō Ngāti Umutahi kia ārai tō rātou taitara i Te Māhurehure nō Hokianga. He tohu tēnei kua ū rātou ki ngā mahi. Ahakoa kua māia ake a Te Māhurehure, ko Ngāti Umutahi ngā whakaihuwaka mō te tau rua mano tekau mā whitu.

Nā Jocephy Daniels, “All the girls came together from like Australia and from up north, and we just gelled well together.”

Pai tū, pai hinga, hei te mutunga iho nā Riki Māori i toa.