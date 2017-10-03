He pito mata tō te uri kaikaukau nō Ngāi Tahu, nō Ngāti Maniapoto hoki

Tekau mā whā noa iho te pakeke o Taiko Torepe-Ormsby, ēngari kua tau te whakaaro o te hāpori kaukau he whetū ānamata ia.

I tae a Taiko ki te whakataetae kaukau ā motu, ā, e kī ana te pūkoro i ngā mētara koura, e rua ngā rēkoata o Aotearoa anō hoki.

Aua atu te hoariri, te teitei rānei o te pae aru, e tū tangatanga ana a Torepe-Ormsby.

Nā Torepe-Ormsby (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto), “I want to come away with a few medals this time. My first-year last year, kinda disappointing getting pipped by first place by 0.01 of a second.”

E iwa ngā mētara koura te whiwhi a tēnei tamatāne nō te karapu kaukau o Wharenui, nō ngā whakataetae kura tuarua, nō ngā tau reanga anō hoki. Ko ana tutukihanga nui he rekoata ā-motu i te kau tīraha, i te kau aihe anō hoki.

“I've been chasing those for a while, last year I was quite close, but I missed out,” nā Torepe-Ormsby.

Torutoru noa iho ngā tāngata Māori kua tae, ā, ko ia tētahi. Kua tae atu hoki ko ōna whanaunga nō te Ashurst Aquanauts nō Manawatū.

“Māori people love the water. Everyone grew up in it. It's really cool to see that heaps of them are here in the water today.”

“E ai ki tōna kaiako, e ai ki a Martin Harris, he pūkenga ia, ā, e pito mata tonu ana.”

“What I see from Taiko is special, definitely in training. There are some areas that he can really improve on that's definitely a key for the future for him,” nā Harris.

Ehara i te mea ko te whai mētara koura te take, kei te aru hoki ia i ngā taumāhekeheke rangatahi hoawhenua ki Airani ki te Raki hei te tau rua mano tekau mā tahi.