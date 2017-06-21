He paoro, he hāmoamoa, he pūtū hei hōnore ngā kaiwhutuporo o WW1

I rewa ake te whakaaturanga Balls Bullets and Boots ki Papakura, he whakaaturanga e tiro hōhonu atu ana ki ngā pānga o te pakanga tuatahi o te ao ki te whutupōro.

I te rangi nei tae atu ngā Ōpango a Kieran Read rāua ko Jerome Kaino ki te whakamihi ia rātou i tū ki te mura o te ahi mō Aotearoa ki ngā whīra e rua. Te ūmere a ngā kaitākaro, te pāhu o ngā pū - tē aro i ēnei kaitākaro Ōpango nei te utu nui o te pakanga tuatahi.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakamahiri Pirihi a Dr. Michelle Smith, “50 All Blacks went to war and 13 died in active service. There about 728 provincial rugby players from around NZ that went to war and 163 of those died.”

E ai ki te Kāpene o te kapa Ōpango a Kieran Read, “My grandad fought in WW2, but thankfully he came home which I guess didn't happen to everyone.”

He tuatahitanga kia tū te whakaatūranga nei ki te papa kāinga o Kaino rāua ko Read. He whakaaturanga pāhekoheko e whai haere ana i ngā pakiwaitara a ngā hōia i pakanga ki te whīra whutupōro, ki te pakanga tuatahi anō hoki.

Hei tā Smith, “They are guided through the exhibition by Anton Oliver, the ex All Black Captain and there's a range of activities and stories that they can hear. Stories from All Blacks, stories from coaches, even a women coach and it takes you through war.”

Ko te matapae i te tau kotahi mano tekau ma rima e tekau mano kaitākaro i Aotearoa i piri ake ki te tauā haere.

“Regardless of who you were, whether you were an All Black whether you were an ordinary shop worker all men were being asked to go to war.”

Ka haere te whakaaturanga ki te whare pupuri taonga Papakura tae noa ki te otinga o tēnei marama. Hei tā te kapene Ōpango kua whai kitenga hōu ia mō te pakanga ki ngā Raiona hei te Rāhoroi.

Hei tā Read, “Bit history, something to inspire us I guess for Saturday as well.”