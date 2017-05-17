He ope kaha kei te whakaritea ki te whai wāhi ki te oma taumano pātū nui o Haina

E iwa tekau ngā kaioma nō Aotearoa me Ahitereiria ka taki huihui atu ki te oma taumano nui rawa o ō rātou ao i tēnei marama, arā te oma taumano pātū nui o Haina.

Kua kotahi tau te ope 'Influence' e whakangungu ana, e kohi pūtea ana hoki. Hei te pō nei rere atu ai te ope.

He rā kua roa e haere mai ana ma Doug Healey mō tōna ope omaoma e iwa tekau, ko te haerenga nui ki Haina.

E ai ki a Doug Healey, “We've got people age range from 70-25. Health wise, type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancer survivors and sufferers, heart failure, we've even got one on board with a pace maker so everything you could imagine that could happen to someone they're there.”

Kua kotahi tau te ope e whakangungu ana mō te oma taumano roa, oma taumano haurua, me te oma taumano ngāhau. Ā, mō te nuinga he tuatahitanga tēnei.

Ki tā Healey, “Some have lost over 40-50kgs. As far as taking their life and providing a healthy environment within their home and their children. That's provided those avenues.”

I manako nui te kaiarataki o Influence kia awhi i ngā tangata ki te whakarauora i tō rātou oranga i tētahi aituā ka pakaru i te tuara o Doug he tekau tau ki muri. I mea atu ngā tākuta ka kore ia mō te hīkoi, inaianei kei te whakaako ki tōna hapori ki te oma.

Ki tā Healey, “With the help of a few endorphins and I went out and did my first marathon and I loved it so much I thought gee wouldn't it be great for our Māori people to experience that.”

Ko rātou te ope nui rawa ki te oma taumano pātū nui i tēnei tau. Heoi, ko te whakawhānui ake te wawata nui i a rātou ka anga atu ki te taumano rua mano tekau ma iwa ki New York.

“That journey is going to be amazing and so we're just gearing up for that and registrations take place in July.”