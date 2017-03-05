He oma maumahara ki a rātou kua wheturangitia

Ko te tangi o te takahi o te waewae i haruru ake i ngā rori o te pokapū o Tāmaki Makarau i te omanga tua whā tekau mā rima o te Oma ki te Ākau. E ai ki ngā waewae korakora Māori i uru ki te tauomaoma nei, tērā te kaupapa whai take e kukume nei i a rātou i tēnei tau.

Ko Te Ākau o Tāmaki tētahi rēhi e kume ana i te ngākau o George Ashby. Tā tēnei uri o Ngāpūhi, ko tēnei takahitanga o te waru ira whā kiromita, he mea tākoha ki tana tino hoa a Pete Hutchins, ka mate nei i tērā wiki.

"It got a little bit emotional towards the end, as I came along the end there because every step it's just that every step just comes with a feeling and you remember the times you had fun together and joked together and worked together cause he was a work colleague."

Whai muri atu ana i a George ko Elizabeth Baird rāua ko tana hoa rangatira a Brian Baird, e tangi tonu ana ki ō rāua hoa kua riro nei.

Hei tā Baird, "She's dedicated this to a friend who died a year ago and another friend that passed we we're close to at work died of cancer so dedicating it to those ones."

Mai i te puaha ki Kohimaramara, neke i te toru tekau mano tāngata i urungia tēnei rēhi. A, haere atu ana ngā pūtea ki ngā rōpū mana koha, ko te haere mai nei te whānau Raihania ki te whakaatu atu ki ngā uri i te pai o tēnei mahi.

Hei tā Eruera Raihania, "Haere mai, oma mai, hīkoi mai pai noa iho tēnei i tēnei rā."

Iaianei nā, e whakaaro ana ngā kaiwhakahaere pena rānei me whānui te omangaroa nei ki te tekau kiromita.