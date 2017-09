He nui ngā manako a ngā Breakers i a rātou e whakatūrwhera ai te tau

E whakapono ana a Jordan Ngatai, poumua mō te kapa Breakers, ka kawea ngā pukenga e ngā kaitākaro o te kapa Pango Tāroaroa i te Ipu o Āhia, ki te whakataetae ANBL hei tērā marama timata ai.

I whakatūwhera rātou i te tau, me te manako ka whai taitara anō.

He tau hōu ki te kapa Breakers, kei te Iti Kahurangi ngā manako.

He ngāwari noa te whakawhitinga atu o rātou i te kapa Pango Tāroaroa ki te kapa Breakers.

Nā Ngatai (Ngāti Toa), “Playing Basketball year-round, I haven't had really a break where the body can just relax. [It] might be out of shape if I did relax.”

Ka hōmiromiro te titiro a Paul Henare ki āna kaitākaro pēnei i a Derone Raukawa. Ko te piri tata atu ki te kaiako o Aotearoa, he taonga.

E ai ki a Raukawa (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa), “I guess it does, so he can see you on a daily basis, see what you do, see how you practice. So he knows, there's no hiding from him.”

Nā te karakia i hura ai ngā kākahu hou. Kātahi te whēako hou ko tērā ki ēnei kaitākaro Māori.

“I learned a lot about why [we did the blessing], and what the jersey represents,” nā Mitchell Netwon (Ngāti Apa, Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi).

“It was awesome. I would wake up again just to have that same feeling that I had when we were doing the karakia (blessing),” ko tā Ngatai.

He kotahi wiki noa iho ngā Breakers e taki huihui ana, ēngari e tino kitea ana ngā pūmanawa.

Nā Raukawa, “All the boys have fitted in real well, we're working together as a unit.”

Ka tahuri te titiro ki Poipiripi, ki te tuatahi o ngā kēmu whakaharatau o te tau. Hei reira kite ai a Henare i te tau pēhea o te kapa.