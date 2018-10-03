He ngākau titikaha ki ngā mahi hākinakina, ahakoa ngā taumaha

Tekau mā whā tau a Tama Wirepa e pokea nei e te mate whakatīmohea, engari e kore tērā e here i a ia. Kei te whakarite ia mō ngā Hākinakina Rangatahi o Halberg ka tū ki Tāmaki Makaurau hei ngā rangi e heke mai nei.

“When I'm competing, it's all about having a go and I actually do like winning sometimes if I do, and also you get trophies or medals that you can get,” says Tama Wirepa (Ngāti Porou, Ngaitai, Tainui).

WHakahīhī ana tana kōkā a Katie Holden, hei tāna, “We raised Tama just as normal, as he didn't realise that he had a physical disability until he was year 6 when he asked the question why his hand doesn't work properly.”

I whānau mai a Tama Wirepa me te mate whakatīmohea, arā he wā tōna ka hakoko haere ngā wāhanga o te tinana, ka uaua haere ngā nekehanga.

“...and so that's when we sat down and had the discussion around the cerebral palsy and what that means to him and of course, it doesn't mean a lot does it? You just get on with life and he just works harder to get what he needs,” te kī a Kaite Holden.

Rua rau rātau ka whakataetae ki ngā tākaro nei, mai i te waru tau ki te rua tekau mā tahi tau te pakeke, rātau e pokea e ngā hauātanga o te tinana me te kanohi atarua anō hoki.

He tauira hauroa, ka akiaki hoki a Tama Wirepa i ōna hoa kia whakamahi i o rātau tinana.

“I try to make them get a move on, try to get them running, or something, that's part of it and yeah it's pretty fun getting them out,” te kī a Wirepa.

Ka uru atu ia ki ngā mahi kaukau, ngā mahi omaoma, te whiu poroāwhio me te pekenga roa. Ka mutu, ka whakamātau hoki ia i tētahi tākaro hou.

“Well I do want to try new things. Nothing is holding me back,” tā Wirepa.

Ka tū ngā Hākinakina o Halberg ki te kāreti o Kings atu i te Rāmere ki te Rātapu.