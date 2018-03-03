He mea whakanui a Te Ohaere-Fox nā Touch Canterbury

Kua whakamānawatia a Leana Te Ohaere-Fox, kaiako Touch Blacks e Pā Wutupōro o Waitaha kia uru ai ia ki te karapu Legends. I whakawhiwhia a Te Ohaere-Fox i te tohu whaimuri i tana tākaro tekau tau.

Kua hoki anō ia ki tōna rohe, engari kei runga noa atu tēnei tohu ki a Te Ohaere-Fox.

“Just from my peers from Canterbury to recognise what I've done is huge,” nā Fox (Ngāti Hako, Ngāti Porou).

I whakatūria e Touch Canterbury tēnei momo kia whakamāwatia ai ngā tāne kua tākaro mō ngā tau tekau mā rima, mō ngā wāhine kua tākaro mō ngā tau tekau anō hoki. Ko ia te wahine tuarua.

“They only had one female, and four males initially. Receiving these pounamu was amazing. I think he (Justin Puddle) would be appreciative as I am.”

Kua whakamānawatia hoki tana hoa kaitākaro Touch Black, a Puddle. E hia kē ngā tau kua tākarohia mā Waitaha e rāua.

“He's got a lot of Mana about him. He actually has played for many years for Canterbury and Bay of Plenty. Last year, he actually played 40's Men's, and he decide this year to come back into the Opens grade and help bring some of that youth through and development.”

Nō te ata tuarua, e toru ngā kēmu kua tākarohia e Waitaha. Kotahi te wikitōria, kotahi te hinganga, kotahi te tauritenga anō hoki.

“I still feel like we're progressing. It was always going to be a marathon for us, not really trying to show all our cards on the first day. We've got a lot work on, but I'm happy with our progress.”

Pai tū pai hinga, ka oti ai a Te Ohaere-Fox he whakaihuwaka nā runga anō i ana tohu nō Touch Canterbury.