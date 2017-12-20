He Kōwhaiwhai Māori mō te waitohu o Poipapa Aotearoa

Nā ngā take manatā kei te panoni a Poipapa Aotearoa i tana waitohu. Kei te manako te heamana, a Ryan Flynn kia whakauru ai ngā kōwhaiwhai Māori ka hurahia ana te tohu a tērā tau.

Te waitohu o ēnei tau maha, ka tukuna ki te rua

Nā Flynn “It's very important right now because of the growth of the game, and it's also a marketing exercise. It brings exposure to our program globally and domestically.”

I mahi ngātahi a Poipapa Aotearoa, a Ahorangi Robert Jahnke anō hoki ki te rapu waitohu Māori.

“Well I would like to see a respect paid to our indigenous culture. I would like to see respect paid to this country.”

Kei te tautoko ngā kaitākaro o Aotearoa pēnei i a Riki paewai, engari tērā tonu ngā amuamu

“That logo that we had means so much to myself, and everyone who played then. Having to change it is so devastating because it was such a great logo,” nā Paewai.

Ka roa te ara whiriwhiri, ā, kei te manako a Flynn ka puta rā te whakatau ākuanei

“We would certainly like to agree on it by early to mid-next year”.

Ko te āhua nei ko ngā Diaomondblacks te kapa tuatahi ka mau ki te waitohu hou, whaimuri i ngā kēmu whakawai mō ngā Orimipia hei tērā tau.