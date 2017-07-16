He kaupapa hakinakina e mutu ai nga kohurutanga

E kaute ana ngā rā ki te hui whakataetae mekemeke a ngā kēnge e whai ana kia mutu i te huhua o ngā kōhurutanga ki ngā tiriti. He whakataetae e karangatia ana ko "Keep it in the Ring", kei te whakapau werawera ngā toa whawhai kia rite ai rātou mō tēnei kaupapa whakahirahira.

Ko tā Toko Hoterene, "Everybody is anxious we're a bit nervous my guys that are training with me they're looking forward to it. They are first time fighters even myself I still get a bit jittery when I get there and its action time. So we're looking forward to keeping it in the ring."

Ko te whainga nui kia arai atu ngā e hia kee pupuhitanga ko pa ki roto i tēnei rohe i te tau kua pahure ko etahi he mahi whakamate.

Hei tā Toko, "The last shooting five of them from the top of Kaitaia all the way through to where we stand today right here with our bro Moses. I can't wait for this to happen! What we're hoping to achieve is to show people that without fatally hurting each other we can sort our issues out in a controlled environment where we ourselves don't get hurt our families don't get hurt and the general public don't get hurt.

He nui hoki te rarata mai a te iwi ki tēnei karanga a ngā kaiarahi o ngā kēnge nō te huitahitanga mai ki Otangarei i tērā marama ki te whakarite i tēnei kaupapa. Me te aha, kua pau katoa ngā tepu me ngā tīkiti te hoko.

E mea ana a Toko, "We've been getting a lot of positive comments but also a lot of negative comments aye but at the end of the day the proofs in the pudding and like I said we're six days out I can't wait mate I'm looking forward to it."

Mā te wā e kite ai mehemea ka tutuki te wawata a ngā kēnge kia mau ai te riri ki te rīngi.