He kaiwhawhai karaitiana e whakaawe ana i te hunga rangatahi tāne mā roto i ngā mahi whawhai

E whakaawe ana Talor Wetere i te hunga rangatahi tāne i Whangarei mā roto i ngā mahi whawhai. Kaua mā te wairua tūkino ēngari e ai ki te karaitiana he ara hei whanake i a rātou ki te pai.

"I didn't start off too well. I lost my first three fights in a row," tā Talor Wetere.

"Since then I've had 15 fights or so. Won the Shiruken amateur light weight title for NZ."

I tēnei wā, ko ia te toa tuarima i Ahitereiria me Aotearoa i roto i te wāhanga amateur lightweight, heoi he pae anō e whāia ana.

"Go pro and start travelling around and getting the experience in and then obviously from there I want to keep pushing up the ranks. The big goal for me is to get to the top."

Ēngari he utu anō mō te ekenga ki tērā taumata. Ia wiki, ka haere ia ki Tāmaki Makarau whakangunu ai.

"The age of the sport, MMA is really young sport, especially to NZ and especially up these ways," tā Wetere.

"We were the first MMA gym up here, up North, but I think just in time it will come."

Nō te whakatūhanga o te whare whakapakari o Lion's Den Ministries e rima tau ki muri, kua tipu ake te puna kaiwhawhai ki Te Taitokerau.

"Our faith obviously being Christians, but we don’t do that in a pushy kind of way, we just look at it as a way we live."

I a Wetere e whāia ana i tana taitara, he whawhai anō kei te karawhiu a ia.

"My mum has been to almost every one of my fights. Every one she’s been there saying, you shouldn't be doing this, you shouldn't be punching other people, hurting others. She supports me but she doesn't always agree with the things we do in there."