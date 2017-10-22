He huringa tau 25 mō Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles

Karahui ai ngā kaieke ngaru Māori e rima tekau ki Ngāmotu mō te huringa tau e rua tekau mā rima o ngā whakataetae Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles.

Marie ana ngā tai kia tatari ai ngā hunga pikoko eke ngaru, ka whakatāroa ai ngā kaihautu i te whakataetae e rua rā te roa i te rangi kotahi. Heoi, kāore rawa i nanu ai ngā ngākau o rātou mā i tae tawhiti rawa mai.

Hei tā te kaihautū a Steven Ria, "It's an opportunity for us to learn tikanga, learn Māori because there's a lot of urban Māori who surf, a lot of them who haven't been involved on a marae so this is an opportunity for our Māori surfers to reunite themselves with our tikanga and kaupapa."

I tēnei tau, kua uru ai tētahi wāhanga tauhou, ā, e manako ana ngā kaiwhakahaere he kaupapa e hiki ake ai ngā nama kaieke ngaru.

Hei tā Pipi Ngaia, "All you need is yourself. There's no reservation, you don't need to buy anything, you just need to come down."

He tuatahitanga mā Te Kauwhata Kauwhata, e tekau mā toru tau te pakeke, ki te tonamana nei i tae tawhiti rawa mai i Whangarei me tōna whānau. Mōna ake, he tūāpapa ki te ao eke ngaru.

"I eke ngaru au mō wha ngā tau, ā, te maha o ngā tama pai rawa ki konei, ka kite koe i ngā tama hou, ngā mea pai rawa."

Hei ēnei rangi okioki, eke panuku eke tangaroa ai ngā tino o Aotearoa, pērā i a Chris Malone, Jason Matthews me Kehu Butler.

Hei tā Butler, "I feel like the mainstream ones, it's more so you're worrying about yourself around the event but at this event, everyone’s all playing the ball around and everything and playing touch, yeah, there's just a whole lot of whakawhanaungatanga around this."

E manakotia ana hei āpōpō pakaru mai ngā ngaru mō te rangi whakamutunga.