Kaupapa: Basketball

He hiahia nō Raukawa kia tutuki ai

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Noho tonu ki te poitūkohu. E manako ana a Derone Raukawa kia nui ake tōna wā tākaro ki te kōti Breakers i tēnei tau hou.

Heoi, i waho kē i te papa purei he whainga ana tāna e hiahia nei te tutuki mō te tau hou.

I tēnei tau kei te ako te uri nō Ngāi Tūhoe me Ngāti Raukawa i Te Reo Māori. Kua tohainia ia rātou ko Judd Flavell, ko Jordan Ngatai ki Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Nā Raukawa, “When I go to all the family events with my Māori family, especially my Nan she talks a lot of Māori. I always have to ask you to say it in English.”

“I know Kia Ora, kei te pēhea koe? And that's about it.”

Tata ki te rua tau a Derone Raukawa e noho ana ki te pae hihiri a te Kapa Breakers, engari kua rite ia ki te tākaro.

“Everyone wants more minutes but I will fit in where I fit in. If they need me I'm always here. I'm working hard I'm always ready.”

“Last year I had an injury at the start of the season and this year I have been clean throughout the whole thing.”

Ko Raukawa tētahi o ngā kaitākaro whakawhanake mā te kapa Breakers. Nā tō rātou hīkaka ki te kōti, ki ngā whakaharatau hoki kua tino rata atu a Paul Henare ki a rātou.

Nā Henare, “These last two weeks I've had a couple of injuries and I've just sort of been managing and getting through, Derone's stepped in.”

“It's not an easy job but I've they've very well.”

Hei te wiki nei ka hoki rātou ki te whakataetae NBL. E whitu ngā rauna e toe ana, ka whai wā a Raukawa ki te whakawhiwhi i tētahi tūranga ki te kapa tuatahi. 

