He hiahia nō Blair kia noho ai ki te whakataetae Ipu o te Ao

He hiahia nō Adam Blair, kāpene o te kapa Kiwi kia kore ai e hinga ki tētahi tīma nō te reanga tuarua hei te tukinga ki Fiji Bati ki Te Whanganui a Tara. Koinei te tima whakapakari ake I whakaingoatia mō te tōnamana.

He tangata pūkeke a Adam Blair e kōrero ana ki te hunga pāpāho i mua i te whiringa whāiti ki a Whīti.

Nā Blair, “It's do or die now. We're happy that we're in the quarters, but we've got a job to do now.”

Ka puta tuatahi te kapa o Whiti ki Pipitea. Ko te matape ka whakararua te kapa kiwi e ratou.

Nā te kāpene o Whīti, nā Kevin Naiqama, “We have got a really strong side as I feel like this is the strongest side we've fielded for Fiji in our past couple of outings.”

I āhua hiamoe te kapa kiwi i te wāhanga tuarua i te tukinga ki a Tonga ā e tekau ma ono ki te rua nga tatau i te paunga o te haurua tuatahi.

Nā Blair, “It's important that we stick to what we do if we do have a lead.”

Ahakoa te hinganga i te rangapū B, e hari tonu ana te wairua o te kapa Kiwi.

Nā Blair, “It's boosting, the boys are happy. Obviously [we're] disappointed with the results, but what's been done is done. We've moved on pretty quickly.”

Kua tae ki te wā ma ēnei kapa e rua, ka ahu atu te kapa toa ki Piripane a tērā wiki. Ki te hinga ngā kiwi, ka puta rātou i te whakataetae.