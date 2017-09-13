He aro tō McIlroy ki ngā hoariri o te Tāhimana

E manako ana a Shannon McIlroy (Ngāti Porou), kaitākaro pirori maita o Aotearoa, kia whai hītori ai, ā, ko te whai kōura ki te whakataetae Hoawhenua.

Mā te tātāwhāinga Tāhimana ki te Tai Kōura ia e whakarite ai, ā, e tū ana hei te Whiringa-ā-rangi.

Pārekareka ana ki te taringa, te karanga ko Shannon McIlroy te tangata whai mētara kōura.

"It's never been done before. I'll at least get that opportunity to have a crack at becoming one of the first to ever do it," nā McIlroy.

I te tūtakitanga whakamutunga a Aotearoa ki a Ahitereiria i ngoikore katoa rātou. Ahu atu ki te tātāwhāinga Tāhimana, kei taumata kē ia whai muri i tana ekenga i te whiringa toa 8 Nations i te Hereturikōkā.

"Well, I've got to take a lot of confidence because the players involved that I've played against in the singles, you know some of them are icons in the game."

Mō te nuinga o ngā hākinakina, ko Ahitereira pea tērā hei whakamōrearea i te aru a McIlroy.

"I think it's just the way they are, the people and how they train. You know, they can come across quite cocky or very, very confident, but at the same time they back it up."

Pērā i te tangata kei te tihi o te maunga, kāore he paku aha ki a McIlroy ko wai kē hei tūtakitanga māna hei te Whiringa-ā-Rangi.

"Someone's going to have to play well if I'm playing good. They're going to have to play pretty good to beat me, but I look forward to the challenge."

He whāinga anō te whakataetae Tāhimana ki a McIlroy mā kia tiro ai ki te hoariri i mua iho i te whakataetae Hoawhenua.