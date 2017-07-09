Hawke's Bay teens set to make mark at World Youth Muay Thai Games

Ka ahu atu he mātātahi tokotoru nō Te Matau a Māui ki te tonamana IMFA World Youth Muay Thai ki Tairana. I tae atu a~Te Kāea ki te kōrero, ki te kite hoki i o rātou whakaritenga mō te whakataetae nui rawa.

I whawhai rātou ki ngā whakataetae a motu kia whai waahi ki te tira o Aotearoa, ko rātou anō e ahu atu ana ki Tairana.

Hei tā Ropata Lewis (Jackals Gym) "My goal is to go over to Thailand and try and win gold silver or bronze so that I come back with a medal."

Ko tā Jayden Pye (Jackals Gym) "I just like the idea of fighting I really like fighting my Uncle inspired to do it because he was a Muay Thai kickboxer and that's what inspired me.

Hei tā kaiako ko tā Andrew Banham (Jackals Gym) "It's pretty big there are a 140 different countries that are going to be there so when they get there it's going to be a bit of a culture shock for them."

E rima ngā tau a Jahna e mahi ana i tēnei hākinakina, kātahi anō ka whakawhiwhia e ia te taitara toa o Aotearoa mō tana reanga.

Ko tā Jahna Watson (Toa Muay Thai) "Honestly I don't know what to expect in my weight, in particular, there is going to be a lot of people that are taller than me probably around six foot, that's what I've been told, so I'm just going to have to train like I'm going to fight someone that tall.

Ia rā e whakaharatau ana, kia whakarite ai rātou i a rātou anō mō ngā tukinga ki ngā kaiwhawhai taiea o te ao.

Ko tā Banham, "They've been training twice a day most days and I mean they were working hard before this and since they got their place they've doubled it, so it's good to see."

Kua whakapau kaha, kua kohi pūtea, kāore e kore a tuki rātou mō te hemo tonu atu hei te 3rd o Akuhata.