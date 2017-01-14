Haua twins aiming to take soccer world by storm.

E whakaaro nui ana ngā māhanga nei a Dan raua ko Matt Haua ki te hōnore kia whai wāhi rāua ki te kapa whana poikiri ā-motu Māori o Aotearoa. Engari, he uaua te huarahi i takahia ai e raua.

Ko te whāinga matua o ēnei māhanga kia eke panuku i te ao whanapoikiri.

Hei tā Dan Haua / Matt Haua / Māori Football NZ, (So who's the best player?) “Well it's quite obvious that I'm the best player out of us two. You might be the best but I'm the best looking. Nah I think we are pretty equal in talent, being twins we got to split it half and half, that's the fairest way of putting it.”

E ai ki nga poi nō Rotorua a Dan rāua ko Matt Haua, tumeke katoa ana rāua i tā rāua urunga atu ki te kapa Kahukura. Heoi tērā hoki ngā wero.

Ko tā Dan Haua, “Cost was kind of like the taniwha of our journey, because it always kind of stopped us from doing certain things whether it was football or non-football related and especially having two of us was kind of like the icing on the cake, yeah doubling the price for everything.”

Ā, ahakoa ngā wero ko tā rāua whainga he whakaawe i te whakatipuranga hou, pēnei i a Mahaki Pomare-Rakena e waru tau te pakeke.

Hei tā Mahaki Pomare-Rakena, “E hiahia ana au te takaro mō tēnā tima, me Rio Madrid.”

E ai ki ngā māhanga nei, mēnā e pupū ake ana te ahi ki roto i a koe pēnei i a Mahaki, kāore he painga i tua atu.

Ko tā Dan Haua, “You don't have to have the flashes gears or come from the wealthiest families all you got to do is put in the hard yards and then something will show for it eventually.”

Ka tuki atu a Kahukura ki a Whītī a te rāhina, me te manako ka eke rātou ki te whakataetae OFC.