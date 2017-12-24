First-time for women's rugby sevens at 2018 Commonwealth Games

He wā tuatahi tēnei mā te hākinakina wāhine whutuporo takiwhitu ki te uru atu i te Whakataetae Hoa Whenua rua mano tekau mā waru ki Te One Kura. E rua ngā hākinakina anō hoki, ka whakahoki mai ki te whakataetae nei, ko te poirewa one me te poitūkohu. Kei a Te Rina Kowhai ngā whakamahuki.

E ai ki a Tyla Nathan-Wong, kaitakaro mō te kapa Mamaku Takiwhitu “Super excited first time women's rugby sevens will be at the Commonwealth games.”

He nekenga nā runga anō i te whanaketanga o te hākinakina wāhine.

E ai ki a Nathan-Wong “I think it's been a massive spike in the growth of women's rugby here in New Zealand but also around the world. And I'm looking forward just to continue just to see where it goes.”

Ki tā Nathan-Wong ehara tēnei hākinakina mā ngā tāne anake. Ko tana “Hey they need to watch us in the first place, you know. We play the exact sport as the men. We can pass, tackle and kick and it's pretty incredible where women's rugby has come and where it's going and I'm looking forward to it.”

Ko te kapa Mamaku Takiwhitu ngā toa whakaihuwaka o ngā whakataetae takiwhitu wāhine, engari ki tā Nathan-Wong koinei noa iho te tīmatanga mā ngā wāhine.

E ai ki a Nathan-Wong “The way the Black Ferns performed at the World Cup coming home champions five time world champions is incredible. And how our sevens program's been going too, it's just up on the rise for women's rugby and I'm looking forward to see what the future holds.” “You've got all these young new kids coming through and getting them inspired wanting to play rugby. Their choice now as a young girl is to play rugby instead of these other sports. So it's credible to know that they've got the opportunity to play rugby and actually be paid to do it.”

“We've looking forward to it and all the girls are working very hard at the moment. There's a bit of a break over Christmas so doing our individual training and looking forward to next year.

We have our nationals and it's off to Sydney for the second leg of the World Series and coming up in April we've got the Commonwealth games.”

Ka whakarauika te kapa hei te rā tuatoru o Kohitātea.