Family values sees Ngāpuhi's Blair named captain

Kua whakaingoatia a Adam Blair e David Kidwell, kia arahi ai te kapa Kiwi hei te whakataetae ipu rīki o te ao, hei te Whiringa-a-Nuku. Nā āna mahi whānau ka riro i a ia te tūranga mai i ngā pakeke.

He menemene ā-waho, engari kua aro kē a Adam Blair ki te kaupapa.

Ko tā te Kāpene hou o Te Kapa Kiwi a Adam Blair, "For me, it's just making sure they live up to our standards first and foremost and I guess I've got to lead that from the front."

He tokomaha ngā pakeke ka tāea e David Kidwell te whiriwhiri, ko Simon Mannering, kāpene o mua tētahi.

Hei tā te Kaiako, David Kidwell, "He was really positive with Adam and supports the decision. He really knows his role within the Kiwis as a leader as well."

Ko tā Blair, "I've got some quality guys around me who really lift those standards."

E whakahihi ana a Blair he Māori ia, mā tōna whakapapa ia e āwhina kia tātaki ai i te tīma.

Jei tā Blair, "Obviously, I'm a proud Māori, and we're quite lucky in the Kiwi teams there's a few of us in there now so we can all get around each other and push our beliefs.

Kāore anō a Kidwell kia whakaingoa i te kāpene tuarua

Hei tā Kidwell, "One person to mind that comes to me is Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck), he plays 80-minutes at the back and he's obviously got the captaincy at the Warriors."

Ko ngā take a Jesse Bromwhich kei muri, ko te mahi tuatahi a Blair kia hanga tētahi tīma kia huri te hinganga nō te kēmu ANZAC i te Haratua.

