Eruera Keepa becomes first Māori to win prestigious NZIFBB competition.

Kua toa i a Eruera Keepa te whakataetae NZIFBB, te toa Māori tuatahi ia i te hītori o te whakataetae nei. Hei tā te kaihaka, nā ngā mahi a Tānerore me ngā uara Māori ia i eke panuku ai.

Tērā a Eruera Keepa e puiaki ana i tana whai whakawhena uaua.

Hei tā Eru Keepa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rārua, Te Arawa), “To place first, is the bonus. It's merely the bonus of all the hard work so on top of my own boxes it's rewarding because a lot of hard work went into it.”

Tekau mā rima wiki a Keepa e whakangungu ana mō te NZIFBB. Waihoki, ki te kaihaka nō Rotorua, he whakangungu, he tū ki te taumata mō te Matarae i Ōrehu ki Te Matatini.

Ko tā Keepa, “Two weeks ago you had Eruera Keepa the kaihaka and today you have Eruera Keepa the body builder. So in terms of training the priority was always today’s event, the program that was always the priority however I looked at Te Matatini as part of the process for today.”

Ka hoki whakamuri ōna moemoea whakawhena uaua ki tōna tamatitanga, he moemoā i ākina e tōna whānau. Ko tā Eruera, nā te haere ngātahi o ngā tikanga Māori me te whakawhena uaua i toitoi i a ia.

Hei tā Keepa, “O'Malley siblings, Teina, Kenny and Jana. Seeing how they apply themselves to it and how they still hold their values and their principles: Kia māori te tū, kai māori te āhua.”

E ai ki a Keepa, mēnā e hiahia ana koe ki te uru ki taua hākinakina, me whai Kaiako koe.

Ko tā Keepa, “You might think it's eating kumara, chicken and fish, there's a whole other dynamic to that. Also, do it for the right reasons.”

Kua whakatū tana wikitōria i te tauhou mō ngā tāne i a ia, ā, kei te hīkaka ia kia angitū ai.