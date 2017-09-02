E whakarite ana te kaitākaro hōu o te kapa Breakers a DJ Newbill mō te whakataetae ANBL

E whakapono ana a DJ Newbill, kaitākaro hou o te kapa Breakers, he pitomata tō rātou kia whiwhi ai he taitara ANBL tuarima mō te tau. Kua kotahi wiki tana noho ki kōnei, ā, kua whakaawetia ōna hoatākaro hou e Newbill.

Ka kukume kaiwhakaihu waka o mua a Paul Henare i a DJ Newbill ki ēnei akau.

"It's real special just to be playing for coaches who have been there and done it before and can actually speak for their experience from playing for the Breakers," e mea ana a Newbill.

Kua tae a Newbill ki kōnei me āna pukenga whaikuru ēngari ehara i te mea koira hoki te matapae o ngā kaiako mā Newbill.

"They all just tell me, man, just be yourself. Whatever it is that you do best, just stick to your strengths."

E kī ana a Henare, "DJ, I think, just brings a lot of versatility to us. He can guard multiple positions, he can play off the ball, play with the ball in hand."

Kei te hiahia a Newbill kia toa i tētahi taitara pēnei i āna kaiako. Heoi he hua nui māna te takaro mā ngā Breakers hei whakapakari i a ia anō.

"Just to grow as a player, be a sponge, learn from the coaching staff, learn and all my teammates."

E ai ki a Paul Henare, e whakapono ana ngā kaitākaro kua kaha ake tā rātou tū ki te tau kua hipa ake.

"I think that's got to do with the freshness of some of the local guys and how well Edgar and DJ have sort of embraced their new teammates."

Ināianei ka aro te titiro a ngā Breakers ki ngā kēmu ka tu ki Ahuriri, Ngāmotu me Tauranga i mua i te timantanga o te whakataetae NBL ka tīmata ā tera marama.