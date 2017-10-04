E whakapaetia ana te kaikaukau nō Ngāti Hine kia whai koura

E māia ake te urunga a te kaikaukau o Aotearoa, a Callum Prime ki te whakataetae kaukau a-motu, whaimuri i tana rēhi ki te whakataetae kaukau o Ahitereiria.

I ārahi hoki a Prime i te kapa o Aotearoa ki ngā taumāhekeheke rangatahi hoawhenua kua otia.

Kua hoki anō ia ki te karapu kaukau o Te Raki Paewhenua, whai muri i tana ārahi i a Aotearoa ki Pahama.

“The competition there was amazing. Seeing racing on an international scale, and not just between New Zealand and Australia, I thought that was a huge thing,” nā Prime.

I tērā wiki, he mētara koura, e rua ngā mētara hiriwa i whiwhi i a Prime ki te whakataetae ā-rohe o Ahitereiria. He tangata māia ki tai, engari he iho pumanawa ki uta.

Hei tā Andy McMillan, Kaiako o Te Raki Paewhenua, “He's got a real nice nature, his demeanour is pretty relaxed, and that rubs off on everyone and makes everyone feel welcome, and at ease I guess.”

Tokotiti ngā Māori kua uru ki tēnei whakataetae pēnei i a Prime. E ai ki te uri nō Ngāti Hine, ka nui ake pea i tēnā

“Often there can be stereotypes maybe about Māori competing which I don't like to see. So, if I can see more Māori in the pool that'll be awesome,” nā Prime.

Kua whiwhi mētara koura kē ia ki tēnei whakataetae, engari hei ko tāna, ko ia anō kē tōna hoariri.

Nā Prime, “Seeing everyone compete together, being a national event t's a really massive time for me. Also, being able to PB. Its racing against yourself as well, and not competitors. As long as I can beat myself I'll be happy.”

Tekau mā waru tau noa iho tana pakeke, kei a Prime te wā, koia anō rā ko ngā Orimipia ki Tokyo hei te tau rua manō rua tekau tōna whāinga.