E whakapaetia ana te kaikaukau nō Ngāti Hine kia whai koura

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

E māia ake te urunga a te kaikaukau o Aotearoa, a Callum Prime ki te whakataetae kaukau a-motu, whaimuri i tana rēhi ki te whakataetae kaukau o Ahitereiria.

I ārahi hoki a Prime i te kapa o Aotearoa ki ngā taumāhekeheke rangatahi hoawhenua kua otia.

Kua hoki anō ia ki te karapu kaukau o Te Raki Paewhenua, whai muri i tana ārahi i a Aotearoa ki Pahama.

“The competition there was amazing. Seeing racing on an international scale, and not just between New Zealand and Australia, I thought that was a huge thing,” nā Prime.

I tērā wiki, he mētara koura, e rua ngā mētara hiriwa i whiwhi i a Prime ki te whakataetae ā-rohe o Ahitereiria. He tangata māia ki tai, engari he iho pumanawa ki uta.

Hei tā Andy McMillan, Kaiako o Te Raki Paewhenua, “He's got a real nice nature, his demeanour is pretty relaxed, and that rubs off on everyone and makes everyone feel welcome, and at ease I guess.”

Tokotiti ngā Māori kua uru ki tēnei whakataetae pēnei i a Prime. E ai ki te uri nō Ngāti Hine, ka nui ake pea i tēnā

“Often there can be stereotypes maybe about Māori competing which I don't like to see. So, if I can see more Māori in the pool that'll be awesome,” nā Prime.  

Kua whiwhi mētara koura kē ia ki tēnei whakataetae, engari hei ko tāna, ko ia anō kē tōna hoariri.

Nā Prime, “Seeing everyone compete together, being a national event t's a really massive time for me. Also, being able to PB. Its racing against yourself as well, and not competitors. As long as I can beat myself I'll be happy.”

Tekau mā waru tau noa iho tana pakeke, kei a Prime te wā, koia anō rā ko ngā Orimipia ki Tokyo hei te tau rua manō rua tekau tōna whāinga. 

Ētahi atu Auckland

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    9 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

Tino hira

Take Matua

Tīpako Ētita

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community