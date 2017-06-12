E whakamihi ana te toa French Open a Michael Venus hei rangatira tēnehi Māori

E mea ana te kaumātua o te mana tēnehi Māori o te motu, a Tā Tāmati Reedy ko te toahanga o te kaitēnehi a Michael Vennis i te wāhanga takirua ki te whakataetae Wiwī kua whakamana i te whakataetae tēnehi Māori.

Ko Venus te kaitākaro Aotearoa tuatahi ki te kapo i te taitara Grand Slam nō te tau whitu tekau ma iwa i te Rātapu, me tōna hoa nō Amerika a Ryan Harrison. I tūraki te tokorua i a Santiago Gonzalez rāua ko Donald Young e whitu ki te ono, e ono ki te whitu, e ono ki te toru. Ko Venus tērā kua para i te ara mā ngā kaitākaro Aotearoa Māori kia eke ki tēnei taumata.

E ai ki a Tā Reedy, ko te toa a Venus ehara i te toa takitahi, engari kē he toa takitini.

Hei ko tāna, 'He's a prime example of one who won as an U14 in the U14 section, winner in our Māori tennis tournament and carrying the flag for us right throughout this part of his career that his taken him to the very top of the world class tennis.’

I pū mai a Venus i te whakataetae tēnehi Māori. Nā ōna hononga ki a Rongowhakaata-Ngāti Porou anō hoki, mā roto i ōna tuāhine, mā Laura rāua ko Elizabeth, i tākāro ai a Venus ki te tōnamana Māori. Hei tā Elizabeth Bailey, nā konā i eke panuku ai ia.

'It was a good build up also for the NZ Nationals and the NZ teams event, but yeah he's come a long way since then and we're just really happy with Māori Tennis being accepting of us as a family unit.'



E mea ana a Tā Tāmati ka tū a Venus hei rangatira mō ngā kaitākaro Māori kei te haere mai, ā ko tōna toahanga hei mea whakapoapoa i te Māori kia eke ki te papa tēnehi.

'We are proud to be associated with him in this great win of his.'