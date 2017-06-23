E whakaawetia a Ardie Savea e te tangata Wairua"

E ai ki te poutaha o te Kapa Opango, ki a Ardie Savea, kua rite a Rieko Ioane mō te tukinga ki ngā Raiona, ki te Pā o Ngā Anawai. Kua whakaawetia rātou e William "Wairua" Cribb, he whetū i te ipurangi.

Kei te harikoa ate kaitākaro nō Te Whanganui a Tara kua whiriwhiria a Rieko Ioane e Steve Hansen, hāunga rā te korenga o te tuakana.

Nā Savea, "Watching him train, he's looking sharp. He would probably be a little bit nervous, but trusting him, he'll go out and do some freakish stuff."

Ko te wairua o te poutaha wātea kei te whakaawetia e te kai-whakaū o te ope Wairua e rongonuitia ana i te ipurangi

Hei tā te Poutaha, "He's giving us his morale, and his wairua. It's pretty awesome to see him out here having a bit of fun with some College kids and us boys. It's good to see him, [I] met him for the first time, [and] he's a good dude."

"Man, I'm just praying the boys can bring it through. We've got to give the all we can give yeah. The Wairua," Nā Cribb.

E mōhio ana a Savea, e maia ake ana ngā raiona i ngā wikitōria karapīpiti e rua.

“They're obviously starting to find some form. You know, for us, we've just got to try and worry about ourselves and try and play to our tempo,” nā Savea.

Ko te tukinga ki Hāmoa anake te kēmu hei whakarite i a rātou, mē eke ki te taumata kā tika, e kore e kore he pō roa ki Ngā Ana Wai.