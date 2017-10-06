E whakaawetia ana e te hunga kimi kaitākaro poitūkohu nō Amerika

Kua tae mai te hunga kimi kaitākoro nō Amerika ki te whakataetae poitūkohu kura tuarua ki Te Papaioea, me te manako ka haoa ake e rātou mō ō rātou kapa whare wānanga, tākaro ai.

E ai ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, ko tētahi uri nō TeWhānau-a-Apanui tētahi tino pukenga ka tirohia e rātou.

He kaitākaro tokomaha kei te puna whakataetae nei, hei kōwhiri nga mā ngā kaiako.

Hei ta Mike Rohn nō Te Whare Wānanga o Colorado, “I've been excited to see some guys that I haven't seen before. I've heard about them, maybe seen them on video a little.”

E ai ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, ko te āhua nei ka tonoa a Charlisse Leger-Walker. He mema hoki te kaitākaro tekau mā rima tau te pakeke mō te Kapa Rarauhe Tāroaroa mō te Ipu o Āhia.

“Well, I am looking to go over to the States, and College in about two years after Year 13,” nā Charlisse (Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Porou).

Nō te tau rua mano tekau mā ono, e iwa ngā kaitākaro o konei i haere ki Amerika, te nuinga o rātou he Māori.

“We're looking for someone who can dribble, pass, shoot. [We're also looking for] a Guard, kind of someone who can distribute the ball, can shoot the three,” nā Kristin Iwanaga nō Te Whare Wānanga o Santa Clara.

“We're one of the top 50 academic universities in the world, so obviously, first of all, we're looking for kids that want to get a good degree,” nā Rohn.

Ki te hunga e whāia ana ngā taumata teitei, ko te nuinga o rātou ka kore e eke ki ngā whakataetae whakaharahara, pēnei i te NBA.

Nā Iwanaga, “You have to keep up your grades in order to go to a Division 1 school and play basketball, and then continue on from there.”

”It's just like anywhere, you got to love to play, and you've got to work hard. If you're good enough, someone's going to find you,” nā Rohn.

Tāria te wā ka tākaro a Charlisse ki Amerika. Mō te taitamawāhine nō Te Whānau -a-Apanui, me whiriwhiri e ia te whare wānanga mōna.