E tuku mihi ana te Ōpango o mua a Sid Going ki Tā Colin Meads

Kua tae kē te rongo mō te matenga o te toa rongonui a Tā Colin Meads ki ngā topito o te ao. Ki Te Taitokerau, i wamaria a Te Kāea ki te whakarongo ki ngā kōrero o tētahi atu toki o taua reanga, ko te poutoko rongonui ko Sid Going.

E hoki mahara ana a Sid Going ki tana timatanga me te kapa Ōpango i te taha o te paina rongonui a Tā Colin Meads.

“In the beginning, he still made me feel at ease and welcome to the team. That’s what I remember of him really greatly.”

Ko te takaitanga o tana ringa whati kia tākaro tonu ia mō te haerenga toru marama i Awherika tētahi noa o ngā miharotanga.

“He was always one to be admired by everybody because of the way he was. No humbug on the paddock. If I wanted the ball, I'd signal to the lineout to throw it to him because he could usually get it. Yeah, there was no nonsense on the field but off the field he was a gentleman.”

Nō tēnei wiki puta ai te kōrero mōna kua hinga tētahi kauri nui o te wao. He kōrero e tautokotia ana e ngā kauri tūturu o Te Taitokerau pau te kaha.

“Absolutely, he was a strong man and he stood tall. He wasn't as tall as a lot of the locks these days but he stood tall in the eyes of the people, in the manner in which he represented us, New Zealand, on and off the field. A great man.”

Ahakoa ngaro atu i te ao tūroa ka ora tonu te wairua o tenei rongonui.