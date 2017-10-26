Kaupapa: Rugby League

E tuki rae ki te rae ngā Warriors

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Kei te tiro whakamua ēnei kaitākaro Warriors ki tēnei kēmu ki Te Pā o Rarotonga.

Nā Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, “I've been here when it's been packed out in our first couple games. So just to have a lot more people turn up, it's going to be a great experience.”

“It's been a long time, and it'll be cool. It's such a great ground for Rugby league,” nā Simon Mannering.

Kāore he paku aha ki ēnei kaitākaro Warriors nō Hāmoa, ki a Ken Maumalo rāua ko Bunty Afoa kia tū hei hoariri. Ka tuki rae ki te rae ngā hoa NRL.

Maumalo, “I guess it's going to be more exciting going back to my old club with different colours.”

“I used to watch the Kiwis v Samoa and I'm finally wearing the jumper for Samoa, and I'm proud to be Samoan. To go up against the haka is going to be a special moment for me,” nā Afoa.

Mā Jordan Rāpana te kapa Kiwi e Āwhina ki te ārai i a BJ Leilua. He hoa tākaro rāua nō te kapa Raiders.

“Getting tips off him, and just getting in his ear and sort of trying to distract him from the game, and getting numbers around him, because we know what he's like,” says Tuivasa-Sheck.

Nō te tau rua mano tekau mā whā, tākaro ai te kapa Kiwi ki a Hāmoa. Mē tūpato nā runga i te tata hinganga o rātou ki te kapa nō Te Moana Nui a Kiwa.

 “Samoa they've got a lot of former NRL players, and a lot of experienced players in their team. We've got to make sure we're getting our stuff right and to make sure we don't take a backward step against Samoa,” nā Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ki te papatū te kapa, me tūpato mai ngā hoa rangapū, Ki te hinga, ko rātou kē ka mōreareatia.

