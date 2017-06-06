E tātari ana te kapa Kiwi Ferns mo ngā rarangi ingoa

Ākuanei ka whakamana a Tony Benson, kaiako o Ngā Mamaku i tana tira matua mo te whakataetae ipu riiki o te Ao ki Ahitereiria. Nō muri mai i te tonamana-ā-motu i ngā rā okioki ka whakaingoa i tana tira whānui, ā te āhua nei ka rite rawa ki te tira i tohua mō te tukinga Anzac.

E pakanga ana ēnei wāhine mo tētahi tūranga i te kapa o Ngā Mamaku.

Hei tā Benson, “Well what we've just got dished up on the field is exactly what we're looking for. We need a bit more aggression down the middle, and we certainly saw that.”

E miharo tonu ana a Madison Bartlett rāua ko Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe mō tā rāua kōkuhunga atu ki te tukinga ANZAC. He wheakoranga e whai urunga anō pea rāua ki te kapa.

"It was a learning experience for Madison. She went over as 18th man and did a good job. She picked a lot up and I see her game here. Bunty was the same."

Hei tā Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe, “I learned that I had to just trust myself and just believe in myself that I was chosen for a reason.”

E ai ki a Benson, mē hoki tāna kapa ki te tukituki i te pito whakaroto, he pūkenga nui tērā o te kapa rīki o Aotearoa.

"I think the ANZAC test we probably didn't take a decent middle to them. Looking there, we're pretty confident."

Ahakoa te rongonui o tōna kaha ki te rutu, me pakari tonu a Kuruwaka-Crowe i wāhi kē o te tākaro ki te eke panuku anō ia.

Fitness of course, eat right. Learn to push the 'unders. '

Hei tā Benson, “We'll be working hard on our conditioning, fitness, and our power, our strength. And then obviously our skill level, and coming up with a game that is going to beat both Australia and England.”

Ka hoki te katoa ki wā rātou karapu tākaro ai, ā ko te otinga atu tērā o te ara whai urunga ki te kapa matua o Tony Benson.