E tatari ana a Kotirana ki a Waerea-Hargreaves

E matapaetia an a Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, kaitākaro kiwi, ka tae pakari mai a Kotirangi hei te Rāhoroi ki te papatākākaro o Ōtautahi, whaimuri i te hinganga ki Tonga.

E ai ki a Waerea-Hargreaves, ehara tēnei tukinga I te whakamātautau mō te tukinga ki taua kapa nō Te Moananui ā Kiwa.

Mēnā he whakaaro tō tētahi he ngawari tēnei tukinga ki Kotirangi, kua wareware kē i a Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

“They’re eager, they’re gonna be keen. Obviously, with the performance like last week, they’re gonna come out and start hard,” nā Waerea-Hargreaves.

Ahakoa ko te tukinga ki a Tonga, ki Kirikiriroa te aronga nui kei Kotirana kē ngā whakaaro o ngā toa no Kotirangi.”

“Honestly for us, we’re taking each game at a time. There were a few things that we were disappointed on from the Samoan game.

He whāinga ki te uri nō Waikato-Tainui, ki a Te Maire Martin hei tūwhāīnga tuatahi, ka mahi ngātahi rāua ko Shaun Johnson.

E ai ki a Elijah Taylor, “I’m sure everybody else is excited, we are, as a team, excited to see Te Maire and Shaun work together, and apply their trade.”

He take tō ngā whakahautanga, ārā tekau mā toru ngā rutu i mahue, e whitu ngā whiu i tukuna nō te tukinga ki Hāmoa.

“No piggybacks, building pressure and those sort of things win you games,” nā Waerea-Hargreaves.

Kāore anō kia ea ki ngā Kiwi mēnā rānei ka eke rātou ki te taumata. Inā tū pakari ai ki Kotirangi, he pakanga nui kei te haere.