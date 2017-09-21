E pakangatia ai ngā tauira ki te whakataetae rīki ā-motu

Ko te whakataetae rīki o ngā Whare Wānanga tērā i tū ki roto o Te Whanganui-a-Tara i ngā rangi nei, he tauwhāinga i tatū atu ai ngā tauira o te motu. Waihoki, ko te wā tutahi tākaro ai te hunga wāhine ki tēnei whakataetae.

Kātahi anō te tino whakataetae nei ka timata.

Nā John Fiso (Heamana o NZUTSRL), “The last time we had this tournament was only a couple of years ago and we only had five teams. Since then we've had a bit of an abundance of New Zealand Universities and Tertiary Rugby League activities.”

E mīharo katoa ana te heamana i te urunga o ngā wāhine mō te wā tuatahi

Ko tāna, “Rugby League is normally associated with male participation, but this is the first time we've had a women's competition.”

Tekau mā tahi ngā kapa tāne, ā, e whā ngā kapa wāhine, he tino tata te whakataetae nei

“New Zealand Institute of Sport - there's four teams from there, a whole lot of you up and coming athletes from there. Expect some great results from them,” tā Fiso.

Ehara i te mea ko te taitara anake te whāinga a ēnei tīma

“We'll have a training camp after this in October, and then two touring parties to be selected. One [will be selected] to go to the UK in February - March next year, and the other one for the women's will be going to the USA, then Canada in about August next year.”

Me tukituki moata rā ēnei tīma ina hoki hei te rā tuarua timata ai ngā whiringa whāiti.