E mihi ana tetahi o ngā kaitakaro no Ahitereia ki a Taurua

E ai kia Liz Ellis, kāpene o mua mō te kapa Poitarawhiti o Ahitereria, mena ka toa te kapa o Noeline Taurua, a Sunshine Coast Lightning i te whiringa toa o te whakataetae Suncorp Super Netball, ka noho ko ia te tino kaiako i Ahitereria. E aro atu ana te kapa Lightning ki ngā whiringa toa whai muri i ta ratou turaki i nga Vixens o Poipiripi.

Na Sunshine Coast Lightning te tukinga i toa i ngā hekona whakamutunga.

I whakamihia a Liz Ellis he toa o Ahitereiria, i te kapa me te kaiako a Noeline Taurua mo te tukinga nui ki te kapa Melbourne. I toa rātou ma te kotahi māka.

Hei tā Ellis ki aTe Kāea, "I think that Noeline Taurua is hugely influential now in terms of the Diamonds because she's got these players and she's teaching them all these sorts of things. They've had a pretty good look at what a Kiwi coach can do, so I think she's going to end up being really valuable on this side of the ditch for us."

I tēnei rangi he hoki ano ki ngā tikanga mo te kapa Sunshine Coast, a, kāre he paku whakatā i runga i te mohio hei tera wiki te whiringa toa.

Hei tā Taurua, "We've had the excitement and it's pretty cool, but we're also working towards that last game and if we can take that, that will be awesome."

Ahakoa i whakaaro ake a Ellis ka toa te kapa Vixens i te whiringa whāiti, i te hauwhā tuatoru ka takoto e ratou te mānuka kia puta ai ta ratou ihu ma te rima maaka. E ai ki a Taurua, koira tētahi wāhanga hei whakatikatika mā te kapa.

"Yeah, just trying to use these two next weeks to consolidate about it and to look at other things that we could possibly do as an element of surprise."

Ka tuki atu nga Vixens ki te kapa NSW Giants, whai muri hoki i ta rātou turaki i a Collingwood Magpies. Nā Ellis, tēra tukinga i whakapāho, a, he nui ngā mahi ka kitea mai i ngā kaitākaro.

"The crowd was unbelievable and anyone I know who is sitting in that crowd, they reckon it was one of the most unbelievable crowds they've ever seen in a netball match. They're even crazier than those crazy fans in Invercargill. So it was a game that had everything.”

A tēnei Rāhoroi ka kitea ko wai ka toa i wāenga i a Vixens me Giants.