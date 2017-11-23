Hei te pō nei timata ai te tukinga pai tū pai hinga mā te kapa Tāroaroa Pango ki te eke ki te Ipu o te Ao, arā ko te tukinga ki a Kōrea ki te Taiwhanga o TSB, ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Hei tā Paul Henare, e matapaetia ana ka tū a Reuben Te Rangi hei kāpene mā te kapa Tall Blacks whai muri i tana ārahi pai i te Ipu o Āhia, ki Lebanon. Kua whiriwhria e Henare a Te Rangi hei ringa katau ki a Mika Vukona mō te tukinga whai tūranga ki te Ipu o te Ao, ki Korea.

He waia ia ki te puta atu i tōna wāhi hāneanea, ā nā tana ārahi i te Kapa Pango Tāroaroa ki te Ipu o Āhia, i tāea te kite.

“It was a new experience for me. I got to learn a lot. The boys played real well, and I hope that was my captaincy. We had a good bunch of dudes.”

Hei te rītaiatanga a Mika Vukona, ka matapaetia te tū a Te Rangi hei kāpene.

Hei tā Henry, “Reuben was exceptional in the Asia Cup campaign with his play, and his leadership, and we wanted to recognise him and the role he played this year.”

E ai ki a Te Rangi, “Vice-captain is just one of those things that I'm gonna learn a lot from.”

Tē paku mōhio i a Aotearoa te kapa o Korea, ko te Ipu o Āhia anake te wā tākaro ai rāua.

“We met them at Asia Cup twice and they beat us twice. They're gonna play, hopefully the same way they played in Korea. A lot of flare pics, a lot of on-balls, a lot of down screens.”

Mā ēnei kēmu whai tūranga ki te Ipu o te ao ka tāea e te Kapa Pango Tāroaroa te tākaro ki Aotearoa.

“It's gonna also be awesome just playing in front of New Zealand fans, and being able to showcase our talent over here in New Zealand on home soil.”

He āhua taurite inaeanei ēnei kapa e rua nā runga anō i te hokinga a ngā tuakana ki tēnei kapa mō te tukinga hei te pō.