E karahuihui mai te iwi o Taranaki mō te whakataetae rīki Māori

Ko te whakataetae rīki Māori o Taranaki tērā i tū ki roto o Manaia i ngā rangi whakatā nei, he tauwhāinga i tatū atu ai ngā iwi e waru o te rohe ki te whakakanohi i ō rātou waka.

He tau hou, he whakataetae anō mā ēnei uri o Taranaki.

Ki tā te heamana o Riki Taranaki Wayne Capper (Te Ātiawa, Taranaki), "All eight iwi for the first time [are] participating in the Taranaki Māori Rugby League tournament. So it's a massive accomplishment to see all our teams, all our iwi uniting under our maunga."

Hei ēnei rā whakatā, tākaro ai ngā waewae tapu nō Ngāti Maru, nō Ngā Rauru anō hoki. Ā, i te āhua ohorere te tokomana ki te toahanga tuatahi o Ngāti Maru.

"There's been a lot of thing in there happening at the moment with Ngāti Maru. And to see them come into the tournament is a massive achievement for their iwi," tā Capper.

Tokoiwa ngā tīma –Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāruahinerangi, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Maru me Ngā Rauru– kua tae ki te Whakataetae Rīki Māori o Taranaki. Ēngari, kotahi anake te toa whakaihuwaka.

Nine teams –Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāruahinerangi, Ngāti Ruanui, along with newcomers Ngāti Maru and Ngā Rauru– turned out for the tournament that was founded by former Kiwi Howie Tamati. However, there can only be one winner.

"Te Ātiawa, the reigning champs, they'll be looking to go back-to-back and Ngāruahine is always strong at Māori Rugby League. They're at home, so they'll have the vocal crowd today. But any of the teams could surprise on the day, so it's going to be really exciting," e mea ana a Capper.

Ehara i te mea ko te mana o te iwi noa iho te whāinga ki tēnei tōnamana.

"We'll be naming a tournament team and a player of the tournament, along with haka champions and overall champions," tā Capper.

Pai tū, pai hinga, ko te mea nui o te rā, ko te kaupapa.