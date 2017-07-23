E iri ana ngā moemoeā o tētahi Jr Black Sox o mua i tōna tapeke pūtea

Kua whai karahipi a Jarome McKenzie ki te tākaro poipapa ki tētahi kāreti ki Ngā Whenua Tōpū o Amerika. Engari ko te whai pūtea te taupa ki te puawaitanga o āna moemoeā.

Ki tua o pae tata te hahau a tēnei uri o Ngai Tai, i te whakawhiwhinga ōna ki te karahipi tākaro poipapa a South Eastern Junior College ki Iowa.

Ko tā Jarome McKenzie, "It's kinda hard to pass up an opportunity to play the sport you love and gain a university education at the same time, that's where I'm really excited to go over and get an education and play baseball day in day out."

Engari te nui o te whiu o tēnei whiu kōpiko, kua riro mā ngā kaitākaro poipapa rātou anō e kuhu,inā hoki ko te poiuka kē te hākinakina mātāmua ki Aotearoa.

E ai ki a Jarome, "Raising the funds to pay for the accommodation and food has been hard."

Ko tā te māmā o Jarome, a Jah McKenzie, "I've written to so many people, exhausted everything and I thought, where can we get the help?"

Ko tā Jarome, "For the last year and a half I've been working full time and training at the same time so it's pretty difficult."

I toro atu te whānau ki a Tainui me Pare Hauraki mo te āwhina engari kāore o rātou tono i whai hua.

E ai ki a Jah, "They couldn't help cause he didn't fit the criteria, that's what frustrates me if it was rugby, cricket, we wouldn't have this problem, I really believe that."

Ko tā Jarome, "Baseball New Zealand is definitely helping to grow the sport of baseball in New Zealand."

"We've got so many Māori and Polynesian children that are missing out." – Jah McKenzie.

Ka rere atu a Jarome ki te kura hei tērā marama, e mahue ana te wā ki a ia ki te kimi i te tekau mā rima mano tāra.

Mehemea e hiahia ana koe ki te tautoko ā pūtea atu ki a Jarome, peka atu ki tēnei whārangi: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/helpjaromegotocollegeinusa