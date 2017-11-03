E hīkaka ana a Kilted Māori kia tū Kotirangi ai

Tokotoru ngā kaitākaro Māori e tū ana mā te kapa Kotirangi mō te tukinga ki Kotirangi hei ēnei rangi whakatā.

Nā te whakapapa o ō rātou koroua ka taea te tū mō taua motu.

Ahakoa kua tīni ēnei tokotoru te korowai ki te maro o Kotirangi, anō nei he whanaunga anō taua kapa.

Nā James Bell (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tainui), "We have tribes, they have clans, we have piupiu, we have kilts, they have a lochness monster, we have the taniwhā,"

Ka murua ētahi me te whakaaro ehara rātou i a Kotirangi. He pērā ai te whakapapa Kotirangi ki te whakapapa a te māori.

Nā Andrew Bentley (Ngāti Kuri), "A lot of people don't know that we have Scottish blood. Our grandfather's Scottish, so mother's half Māori and half Scottish."

Nō te haerenga ki te Marae o Rehua, he kaiarahi tikanga Māori hoki ngā tokotoru ki a rātou hoa. Ko te wā tuatahi tēnei kua kai rātou i te hāngī.

Nā Bell, "All the Scottish boys are all cracking up about the hongi and all that, all the haka. It's just funny seeing their reaction because it's all just normal to me."

"Some of the boys tasted raw fish for the first time. So I think the boys had a great experience," nā Andrew Bentley.

Whai muri i te waiata o Flower of Scotland, mātua rā ko te tū i mua i te haka o te kapa Kiwi.

"It's definitely going to be a different experience brother, I'll stand there proud with my brothers on the blue and white side," nā Bell.

Nā Kane Bentley (Ngāti Kuri), "Lot of chills, lot of mana inside us. That's it basically. We feel like doing one back, but we can't."

Kahurangi mai, pango mai, tuatahi rā he Māori. Ēngari mō ngā mēneti waru tekau, he hoariri kē.