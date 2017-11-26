E hiahia ana te kapa Tall Blacks ki te wikitōria i tā rātou tukinga whiringa uru tuarua, kia eke ki te whakataetae ipu ā ao Fiba rua mano tekau mā iwa, whai muri i tā rātou hinganga ki a Kōrea i tērā Rāpare. He poto noaiho te raro mā te kapa ki te whakarite i a rātou anō, ā, kua tau atu ai rātou ki Hong Kong, tākaro ai hei te ata hāpara āpōpō.

He menemene kei ngā kanohi o ngā kaitākaro Tall Blacks. Ahakoa te hinganga ki a Korea i tērā wiki.

Hei tā Jordan Ngatai, “I think the time really got to us, we didn’t have much time to create chemistry, were usually lucky to be.”

E ai ki te Kaiako o te tima a Paul Henare, “We're used to travelling long distances, playing after a quick turnaround, it's good we can come here and practice at 8pm, the same time we'll be playing.”

Heoi anō, kua tau atu te kapa ki Hong Kong, ki te whakarite mō te tukinga tuarua ki te kapa o reira.

“It’s been a long day, the boys are a bit tired, weve tried to keep them up and take them out for a walk today.”

Hei tā Ngatai, “The Asian qualification is always an up and down pace, they'll be a lot of shooting as well.”

Tērā te ara e eke tonu ai a Aotearoa ki te whakataetae a Ao, inā e toru ngā kapa o ngā kapa e whā ka eke. Heoi ko te wikitōria tonu te whainga mā te kapa.

E ai ki a Henare, “The Tall Blacks are focussing towards a better performance in their second qualifying match.”

I hinga a Hong Kong i te kapa o Haina i te rauna tuatahi mā ngā tatau 52, kei te mōhio te kaiako a Henare me aha tana tira. Kei te turanga waru tekau mā waru te kapa Hong Kong ki te turanga rua tekau mā whitu a te kapa Tall Blacks, nā reira, ko Aotearoa ngā makau o te tukinga nei.