E aro ana a Awa Kings me Joseph Parker ki te hunga rangatahi

Neke atu i te rua mano tāra i kohia i te pō kohā a Joseph Parker mō te whare mekemeke Māori ki Whanganui, mō Awa Kings.

Ā, hei te pō nei ka whai wāhi atu ngā rangatahi o te whare rā ki te whakangungu i te taha o tētahi o a rātou tino tuahangata.

E tōia ana e Awa Kings ngā taura e here nei te hunga rangatahi ki ngā āputa e whai hua ai rātou.

E ai ki te kaiako matua ki Awa Kings, ki a Lee Ashford, "The boys come to me because they need an outlet, something to hit, someone to talk to and sometimes the bags and the gym around them is a safe haven for them."

E ai ki te uri o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, ki a Rawhiti Karamaina, "Most of the people on the streets they just get mad they just wanna rumble especially at school they hold beef and grudges against each other so it's a good place to come out here and just release that energy and say it's all good."

E whakatika ana rātou ki te tūtaki atu ki a Joseph Parker, ā, ki te whakangungu i tōna taha.

Ko tā Ashford, "Knowing that he's a world champion in his discipline taking the time to come out to little old Whanganui that's a big goal for them just to see a great Polynesian making it in the world for himself."

E ai ki a Joseph Parker, "Awa Kings what I'm really looking forward to tonight is getting amongst them, sharing a bit of my boxing knowledge I have but also seeing how the gym is set up seeing how they operate seeing what sorts of things I can do to help them."

Neke atu i te rua mano tāra i kohia i te pō kohā a Parker mō te whare mekemeke, he Māori katoa te hunga whakahaere.

"The whole gyms just starting to come together so we're just really humble and appreciative to everyone that's been able to support us."

Ko Awa Kings te taunga whakamutunga mō Parker, taihoa ia ka haere ki te whakangau mīti mō te wā tuatahi.