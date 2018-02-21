E ai ki te kaitākaro Warriors a Blair ko whakatika i ngā hapa iti te aronga

E ai ki te uri no Pangaru ki Papata, e ai ki a Adam Blair ko te whakatika i ngā hapa iti te aronga a te kapa Warriors mō te tākaro haratau ki ngā Titans, he āhuatanga i raru ai tana kapa hou ā mohoa nei.

Ko Ada Blair te whakatauiranga o te tangata whakapeto ngoi. Ko ēnei wheakoranga katoa, ka whangaihia ki te hunga pikoko, ki ngā pia me te hunga hiakai anō hoki.

E ai ki a Blair, “I guess leadership and helping the younger forwards and middles with communication and being able to talk under fatigue and being able to push through adversity when times are tough”.

Kua whakaingotia e kaiako Stephen Kearney tana kapa makau, kua whai turanga te toa pouhere a Tohu Harris.

E ai ki a Harris, "“We have got a good base and talented group especially through the middle it's just getting those little things right”.

I tae tekau mā toru te kapa Warriors i tērā tau. Ko te whakauru i a Harris raua ko Blair he mea whakahihiri i a rātou.

Ko Blair raua ko Harris ērā, e aru ana i tana kēmu tuatahi Warriors ki Te Tai Kōura hei te Rāhoroi.